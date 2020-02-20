Nepal minister resigns over bribe allegations

Nepal's Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gokul Baskota resigned on Thursday following the leak of a controversial audio clip wherein he was heard to be bargaining for the commission on the purchase of security printing press for the government. The House of Representatives Speaker, Agni Prasad Sapkota, informed the House about his resignation.

An online news portal had leaked the conversation between Banskota and a Nepalese agent for the Swiss company, in which the minister was bargaining for Rs 70 crore bribe for signing an MoU to purchase the equipment. Baskota later tweeted that he resigned on moral grounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.