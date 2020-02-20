Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Russia accuses Turkey of shelling Syrian army to help militants

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 21:17 IST
UPDATE 1-Russia accuses Turkey of shelling Syrian army to help militants
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Russia accused Turkey on Thursday of providing artillery support to militants fighting the Syrian army and said militants briefly broke through Syrian military positions in Idlib, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia's air force carried out strikes on pro-Turkish militants who burst through Syrian government positions in two areas of Idlib province, allowing the Syrian army to repel the attacks, the ministry was cited as saying. "The actions of the militants were supported by artillery fire from the Turkish armed forces, which allowed the terrorists to break through the defense of the Syrian army," the Russian defense ministry was quoted as saying.

The Turkish artillery fire wounded four Syrian soldiers, it said. The accusations add to mounting tensions between Turkey, Syria and its ally Russia over the conflict in Idlib province, the last remaining rebel bastion in Syria's nine-year-civil war where government forces are mounting an offensive.

The offensive has prompted thousands of civilians to flee and Turkey has demanded a ceasefire and told Syrian government forces to pull back. "So as not to allow the armed groups to make it deep into Syrian territory, Russian Su-25 aircraft carried out a strike... on the armed militant groups that burst through," it said.

"This allowed Syrian armed forces to successfully repel all the attacks," it said, adding that its warplanes had destroyed one tank, 6 armored vehicles and five trucks equipped with a large-calibre machine gun. The Russian ministry's comments were reported by the RIA, Interfax and TASS news agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

16 died in bus accident in Tamil Nadu

As many as 16 people who were traveling on a bus from Bangaluru to Ernakulam died after it collided with a truck here on Thursday. According to the police, there were 48 passengers on the bus.Meanwhile, Transport Minister AK Saseendran said...

Three sustain burns as LPG cylinder catches fire in Shimla

At least three persons including two minor children sustained burns after an LPG cylinder caught fire here on Thursday afternoon, eyewitnesses said. The cylinder caught fire outside a house near Woodland Hotel adjacent to Jodhan Mal Niwas i...

Police: Suspect detained after stabbing at London mosque

London, Feb 20 AP British police say a man has been stabbed at one of Londons main mosques. The Metropolitan Police force says officers were called Thursday afternoon to the London Central Mosque near Regents Park.The force said officers fo...

UPDATE 1-Man arrested after stabbing in London mosque

A man in his 70s was stabbed in a London mosque on Thursday and another man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.A man, in his 70s, was found injured. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening, Londons Me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020