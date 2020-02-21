Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Pro-euthanasia bills get green light in Portugal, negotiations ahead

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 01:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 01:26 IST
UPDATE 1-Pro-euthanasia bills get green light in Portugal, negotiations ahead

The decriminalisation of euthanasia and assisted suicide is a step closer to becoming a reality in Portugal after lawmakers approved a set of bills on Thursday, a move applauded by many but opposed by religious groups and conservatives. One by one, lawmakers in the 230-seat parliament were called to cast their votes on five proposals made by five political parties, including the ruling Socialists, to legalise the practices in certain cases and under strict rules.

All five proposals were approved, with the Socialists receiving 127 votes in favour and the Left Bloc's bill getting the green light from 124 lawmakers. "It is a historic day. It is a big day for democracy," said Left Bloc's leader, Catarina Martins, soon after the proposals were approved.

Thursday's win came two years after parliament rejected a bill to legalise voluntary euthanasia for terminal patients in the Catholic-majority country by a narrow margin. Outside parliament, hundreds of Portuguese, old and young, protested against the bills.

"I think life is an inviolable asset, human life has an inviolable value, consecrated by our Portuguese constitution - thank God," 21-year-old protester Francisco Guimaraes told Reuters. "We must care for life until it comes to its natural end."

Euthanasia involves a physician taking an active role in ending a patient's life whereas in assisted suicide, the doctor provides a lethal substance for the patient to self-administer. Both practices are allowed in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium.

'RADICAL' Even though the bills were approved, the legislative process may take time and encounter a few bumps along the road.

The bill will now be discussed in detail in parliament's constitutional affairs committee that can amend it. After the bill is discussed and tweaked, it will be subject to a final vote. Portugal's right-wing CDS-PP party and the Catholic Church want to call a referendum on the issue.

Under Portuguese law, referendums can be requested by parliamentary groups, the government or groups of citizens. The request is evaluated by a court but the final stamp of approval is given by the country's president. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a conservative himself, could also veto the euthanasia bill and send it back to parliament.

The five proposals are fairly similar, with all parties agreeing that only those over 18 who do not suffer from a mental illness can request the practice if they are terminally ill, suffering from "unbearable" pain and "without a hope for cure". Those against the legalisation of euthanasia and assisted suicide have repeatedly argued Portugal should instead prioritise health care provided to the terminally ill.

Speaking in parliament, Socialist lawmaker Isabel Moreira described those against euthanasia and assisted suicide as "radical". Portugal, which spent a large part of the 20th century until the 1974 Carnation revolution ruled by a fascist regime, has since made strides in liberal reforms upholding human rights.

It legalised abortions in 2007 and allowed same-sex marriage in 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Germany's minorities call for action after shisha bar shootings

German Kurds called on Thursday for stronger government action against far-right radicalism and racism as they mourned the victims of a gun attack on two shisha lounges.Politicians must ask themselves, how did we get here Metin Kan, who sai...

'We're not the walking dead': Americans face coronavirus quarantine stigma

When Esther Tebeka, one of more than 1,000 Americans evacuated from China due to the coronavirus outbreak, ended her 14-day quarantine with no signs of the disease, she thought she could get on with her life.Instead, she has had people refu...

UPDATE 5-Argentine bonds take it on the chin after IMF approves restructuring

Argentine bond prices fell 1.3 on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund essentially gave the government a green light to restructure its bonds, the latest chapter in the once-wealthy countrys long history of financial crises. The F...

Iraq bans border crossings by Iranians amid coronavirus fears

Iraq banned border crossings by Iranian nationals for three days from Thursday amid fears of the coronavirus, Iraqs state news agency said on Thursday. The decision came after Iraqi Airways suspended flights to Iran.Two Iranians who tested ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020