Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kuwait Airways suspends flights to Iran amid fears from coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 01:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 01:51 IST
Kuwait Airways suspends flights to Iran amid fears from coronavirus outbreak
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@flySAA_US)

Kuwait Airways suspended all flights to Iran starting on Thursday on the advice of the Kuwaiti health ministry and civil aviation authority amid fears about a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Kuwait Airways is the second flagship carrier in the region to suspend flights to Iran after Iraq Airways stopped flights earlier on Thursday.

Two Iranians who tested positive for the coronavirus have died of respiratory illness, and three others tested positive on Thursday, the Iranian health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

U.S.-India trade deal unlikely before Trump's India trip-business group

The United States and India are unlikely to reach a limited trade agreement in time for U.S. President Donald Trumps visit to India next week as proposed new Indian tariffs have complicated negotiations, the head of a U.S.-based business gr...

Groupe ADP to hold 49% stake in GMR Airports Limited

GMR Infrastructure Limited GIL announced on Thursday it has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Paris-based international airport operator, Groupe ADP, under which the latter would hold a 49 per cent stake in GMR Airports Limited GAL. GI...

Germany's minorities call for action after shisha bar shootings

German Kurds called on Thursday for stronger government action against far-right radicalism and racism as they mourned the victims of a gun attack on two shisha lounges.Politicians must ask themselves, how did we get here Metin Kan, who sai...

'We're not the walking dead': Americans face coronavirus quarantine stigma

When Esther Tebeka, one of more than 1,000 Americans evacuated from China due to the coronavirus outbreak, ended her 14-day quarantine with no signs of the disease, she thought she could get on with her life.Instead, she has had people refu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020