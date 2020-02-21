Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-With selfie, Ukrainian health minister joins coronavirus evacuees in quarantine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kyiv
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 21:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 21:45 IST
UPDATE 1-With selfie, Ukrainian health minister joins coronavirus evacuees in quarantine
File photo Image Credit: Facebook/zoryana.chernenko

Ukraine's health minister joined evacuees from China in quarantine in a sanatorium on Friday in a show of solidarity after fears over the possible spread of the coronavirus led to clashes between protesters and police. Posting a selfie on her Facebook page, Zoriana Skaletska said she would spend two weeks in a room there and would carry out her government duties by phone and Skype.

Everyone inside the sanatorium was feeling well and showed no signs of infection, she said. "So, I'm finally in a room where I'll spend the next two weeks," she wrote.

Skaletska decided to join those in quarantine after people in the town of Novi Sanzhary, where the sanatorium is located, clashed with police, burned tires and hurled projectiles at a convoy of buses carrying evacuees from China. Despite reassurances from the authorities, the protesters worried they could be infected by the virus and wanted the evacuees to move away.

Skaletska said she was amazed by what she described as the panic and aggression towards the evacuees, and hoped her setting a personal example would change minds. Speaking to parliament, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said misinformation about the coronavirus was being spread from within and outside Ukraine.

The authorities are trying to find the source of bogus emails sent on behalf of the health ministry erroneously declaring there had been confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine when so far there have been none. In another example, Honcharuk cited an incident of Russian officials asking a wagon-load of passengers traveling on a train from Kyiv to Moscow to disembark after a Chinese woman with fever was found to be traveling on board.

Ukraine's health ministry said the woman had not been infected with the coronavirus. Police detained 24 people in Thursday's clashes.

The authorities had appealed for calm, saying the evacuees were screened to make sure they were not infected before being allowed to fly. "Our health minister has agreed to stay with the citizens in this medical institution," Honcharuk said. "This way her example will prove that there is no danger to Ukrainian citizens."

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to Ukrainians not to vilify those returning from China. "We constantly say that Ukraine is ( part of) Europe," he said. "Yesterday, frankly, in some episodes it seemed that we are the Europe of the Middle Ages, unfortunately. Let's not forget that we are all people."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump says he is eyeing four candidates for intelligence chief

President Donald Trump said on Friday he had four candidates under consideration to be the next U.S. intelligence chief and that a decision would be made soon, even as one potential candidate said he was not interested in the job.Trump abru...

Retired IAS officers Amarjeet Sinha, Bhaskar Khulbe appointed advisors to PM Modi

Retired IAS officers Amarjeet Sinha and Bhaskar Khulbe have been appointed advisors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to an official statement, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday approved the appointment Amarjeet S...

EXCLUSIVE-EU to clear without conditions $69 bln Aramco, SABIC deal - sources

EU antitrust regulators are set to give unconditional clearance to world No. 1 oil producer Saudi Aramcos 69 billion bid for a 70 stake in petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp SABIC, people familiar with the matter said on Frida...

Business brief

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises on Friday said it has launched a national level awareness programme from February 17 to 28. The main objective of the programme is to spread awareness about the schemes and activities unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020