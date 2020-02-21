Libya ceasefire talks going in "right direction" - UN envoy tells Reuters
Ceasefire talks between Libya's warring sides are going in the "right direction" while hitting hurdles over violations of an arms embargo and a truce declared last month, the United Nations envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame told Reuters on Friday. Salame, in an interview during a break in military talks in Geneva, said that he expected political-level talks to convene in the Swiss city on Feb. 26 but was already working on confidence-building measures.
"In parallel, we are trying to make air travel a bit safer in Libya especially from Mitiga as well as Misrata. We are also trying to reopen the port to be a safe harbor," Salame said. "And we are also trying...to help in an exchange of prisoners between the parties."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
