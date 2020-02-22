Left Menu
Development News Edition

Watchdog sanctions Iran over lax terror financing laws

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 03:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 03:36 IST
Watchdog sanctions Iran over lax terror financing laws
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A multinational financial crimes watchdog on Friday faulted Iran for not doing enough to counter a "terrorist financing risk" and announced the reinstatement of punitive measures against the country. In a statement issued after a meeting in Paris, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said it was rescinding a suspension of the measures, granted in 2016, to give Tehran time to work on reforms.

The FATF "fully lifts the suspension of counter-measures" it said, citing Iran's failure to enact the UN's 2001 Palermo Convention against organised crime and the Terrorist Financing Convention. It also urged FATF member states and "all jurisdictions to apply effective counter-measures".

Iran is alone with North Korea on an FATF blacklist, which severely restricts their access to loans and international aid. The agency has 37 nations and two regional organisations as members. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the FATF call "for all jurisdictions to swiftly enact counter-measures.

"The regime needs to adhere to the basic standards that virtually every other country in the world agrees to," Pompeo said in a statement. "Iran must cease its reckless behavior and act like a normal nation if it wants its isolation to end," Pompeo added.

Iran's government has hoped to salvage banking and trade ties after the United States walked out of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed crippling unilateral sanctions. The other parties to that deal -- Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia -- have sought to salvage the agreement and maintain trade with Iran, but have called on Tehran to meet the FATF requirements.

In a bid to do so, the government drafted amendments to laws aimed at curtailing counter-terrorist financing and money laundering. But it has yet to ratify the two conventions, and the FATF said Iran had further work to do on criminalising terrorist funding, identifying and freezing terrorist assets, and properly regulating wire transfers.

The FATF it would keep Iran on the "high risk jurisdictions" blacklist, and will decide on next steps "if Iran ratifies the Palermo and Terrorist Financing Conventions, in line with the FATF standards." Counter-measures include audits of Iranian banks and subsidiaries, and stricter oversight of their transactions.

"Until Iran implements the measures required to address the deficiencies identified with respect to countering terrorism financing... the FATF will remain concerned with the terrorist financing risk emanating from Iran and the threat this poses to the international financial system," it said. The watchdog also raised the pressure on Pakistan, threatening to put it on its blacklist unless the government completes an anti-terror financing action plan by June.

"Otherwise, should significant and sustainable progress especially in prosecuting and penalising terrorism financing not be made... the FATF will take action," the statement said. This could include calling on its members to advise their financial institutions "to give special attention to business relations and transactions with Pakistan," a measure that could in effect limit its access to the global banking system.

Regarding North Korea, the FATF expressed "serious concerns with the threat posed by the DPRK's illicit activities related to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Prince Harry to meet Jon Bon Jovi; Irons defends himself against critics of his Berlinale role and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Prince Harry to meet Jon Bon Jovi and veterans choir at Abbey Road studiosBritains Prince Harry will visit Abbey Road Studios in London on Feb. 28 to meet singer Jon Bon Jovi and m...

US virus cases climb to 35 with return of cruise passengers

Sacramento, Feb 22 AP At least 18 Americans who returned home from a quarantined cruise ship are infected with the new virus, bringing the number of cases in the U.S. to 35, health officials said Friday. More confirmed cases are likely amon...

UPDATE 1-India set to dazzle Trump with pomp and circumstance as trade rows fester

U.S. President Donald Trump will be accorded the biggest public reception given to any foreign leader in years during his visit to India beginning on Monday, officials say, one that could help paper over the two countries growing friction o...

UPDATE 2-U.S. prepares for coronavirus pandemic, school and business closures

U.S. health officials on Friday said they are preparing for the possibility of the spread of the new coronavirus through U.S. communities that would force closures of schools and businesses. The United States has yet to see community spread...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020