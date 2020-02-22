Second death in Italy from coronavirus - ANSA
A second person in Italy has died from complications from the new coronavirus, Italian news agency ANSA said on Saturday.
The death of a woman in the northern region of Lombardy follows that of a 78-year-old man who died on Friday. The new wave of cases in Italy's northern regions has triggered shut-downs of shops, offices and community centers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
