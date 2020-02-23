Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Turkey-Iran border area

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 13:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 13:08 IST
UPDATE 2-Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Turkey-Iran border area
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the Turkey-Iran border region early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, although Turkey and Iran said there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake had a depth of 5 kilometres (3.1 miles), the EMSC said. Turkish public broadcaster TRT World said it affected about 43 villages in Turkey, which has a history of powerful earthquakes. "Our rescue teams have been dispatched to the area. So far, we had no reports of damage or fatalities in the area, which is not a populated area in Iran's West Azarbaijan province," an Iranian official told state TV.

But another local official said "it is very likely that there will be casualties and damages", Iran's state TV reported. TRT said damage inspection teams had been dispatched to the region. There were also reports of building collapses in the Turkish city of Van with no immediate reports of casualties.

Criss crossed by major fault lines, Iran and Turkey are among the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. An earthquake last month in eastern Turkey had killed more than 40 people while another in Iran had caused structural damage to homes without causing any fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

I have off-and-on relationship with drugs: The Weeknd

Singer The Weeknd says he has an off-and-on relationship with drugs, but they dont dictate his life. The Grammy-winning musician has always been open about his affiliation to drugs and has also referenced the topic in his songs like Often, ...

Unprecedented security measures in place in Delhi for Trump's visit

ITC Maurya, the hotel where US President Donald Trump will check-in on Monday, has been brought under an unprecedented security cover with anti-sabotage teams involving the Army and paramilitary conducting checks on the routes to be taken b...

Intemperate language no offence under sexual harassment act:HC

The Madras High Court has observed a solitary allegation of intemperate language against a womanemployee does not constitute an offence under the law on sexual harassment at work place and the act cannot be allowedto be misused with exagger...

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

State-run Central Bank of India is looking to sell its entire 64.40 percent stake in its housing finance subsidiary Cent Bank Home Finance CBHFL, a top bank official said. The lender has floated a request for proposal RFP for appointing me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020