Italy cancels Venice Carnival in bid to halt spread of virus

Codongo, Feb 24 (AP) Italy scrambled Sunday to check the spread of the new viral disease amid rapidly rising numbers of infections in the country and a third death, calling off the Venice Carnival attended by thousands of revelers, scrapping major league soccer matches in the stricken area and shuttering theatres, including Milan's legendary La Scala. Also rising was concern in Europe, including by neighbouring Austria, which dangled the spectre of closing its border if the health emergency worsens.

The decision to call off Carnival was announced by Veneto regional Gov. Luca Zaia as the numbers of confirmed virus cases soared to 152, the largest number outside Asia. "The ordinance is immediately operative and will go into effect at midnight,'' said Zaia, whose area includes Venice, where thousands packed St Mark's Square. Carnival would have run through Tuesday.

Road blocks were set up in at least some of 10 towns in Lombardy at the epicentre of the outbreak, including in Casalpusterlengo, to keep people from leaving or arriving. Even trains transiting the area weren't allowed to stop.

Buses, trains and other forms of public transport — including boats in Venice — were being disinfected, Zaia told reporters. Museums were also ordered to shut down after Sunday in Venice, a top tourist draw anytime of the year, as well as in neighbouring Lombardy, which, with at least 110 confirmed cases, is the epicentre of the viral outbreak.

Authorities said three people in Venice have tested positive for the viral disease known as COVID-19, all of them in their late 80s and who were hospitalized in critical condition. Other northern regions with smaller numbers of cases are Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont.

Italy's first two cases were a Chinese tourist couple, diagnosed earlier this month and reported recovering in a Rome hospital. The death on Sunday of an elderly woman, who was already suffering from cancer when she contracted the virus, raised the nation's death toll to three, said Lombardy regional official Giulio Gallera.

Authorities expressed frustration that they haven't been able to track down the source of the virus that is spreading in the north and which surfaced last week when an Italian man in his late 30s in Codogno became critically ill. “The health officials haven't been yet able to pinpoint 'patient zero,'” Angelo Borrelli, head of the national Civil Protection agency, told reporters in Rome.

At first, it was widely presumed that the man was infected by an Italian friend he dined with and who had recently returned from his job, based in Shanghai. But when the friend tested negative for the virus attention turned to several Chinese residents who frequent the same cafe visited by the stricken man. But Lombardy Gov. Attilio Fontana told reporters they all tested negative too.

So for now, Borrelli indicated the strategy is to concentrate on closures and other restrictions to try to stem the spread in the country, which already had taken measures early on in the global virus alarm that included banning direct flights from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. Italy has also tested millions of airport passengers arriving from other places for any signs of fever.

“Worry is understandable, panic, no,'' Premier Giuseppe Conte told a state TV interviewer. Gallera told reporters in Milan that schools, museums, discos, pubs and theaters would stay closed for at least seven days. But restaurants in Milan and other Lombardy cities outside the main cluster area can still operate since, unlike at concerts and other entertainment venues, in eateries “people are not congregated in one place and there is space between tables," Gallera said.

Lombardy's ban on public events also extended to Masses in the predominantly Roman Catholic nation. Venice also was forbidding public Masses, while in Milan, the city's iconic Gothic cathedral was closed to visitors. School trips inside Italy and overseas were banned. But in the south, thousands turned out for a visit by Pope Francis in the port city of Bari. The pontiff shook hands with many of the faithful.

In Lombardy, a populous region which includes the country's financial capital, Milan, nearly all the cases of COVID-19 were in the countryside, mainly in Codogno and nine neighbouring towns. In those towns, only grocery stores and pharmacies were permitted to open, and people weren't supposed to enter or leave the towns. Dispensers of hand disinfectant were being installed in trains run by the state railways, which also said it was supplying its crews with masks and disposable gloves.

In Austria, security official Franz Lang said the country was considering activating border controls to Italy. Lang said the situation would be discussed in meetings Monday, local Austrian media reported. In Switzerland, which like Austria borders Italy, there was a call for calm.

“The news from Italy is worrisome ... but it is too early to think that a wave is rolling our way," Daniel Koch, the head of the department for contagious diseases at the heath office, told the SRF public broadcaster. French Health Minister Olivier Veran said that authorities were getting ready for a possible outbreak in France of the new virus. In an interview published Sunday in French newspaper Le Parisien he said he was monitoring closely the “very serious” situation, including in neighbouring Italy.

