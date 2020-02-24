REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Fears mounted on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak in China will grow into a pandemic with disruptive and deadly consequences for countries around the world, after sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

INDIA-USA-TRUMP/ Crowds gather to greet Trump hours before he lands in India

AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) - Crowds were lining up outside a giant stadium in western India on Monday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s first visit to the country during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have been buffeted by a trade spat. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/ Sanders' Democratic rivals seek to slow his momentum after his big win in Nevada caucuses

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - As Bernie Sanders looked to cement his front-runner status in the U.S. Democratic presidential race after his dominant win in Nevada, his rivals sought in rallies on Sunday to blunt his momentum ahead of 15 nominating contests in the next 10 days. TEXAS-SHOOTING/

Seven wounded in shooting at flea market in Houston A gunman opened fire at a flea market in Houston on Sunday, wounding seven people in an area known for its Hispanic community, with a suspect being taken into custody at the scene.

BUSINESS PEPSICO-CHINA/

PepsiCo buys Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery for $705 million BEIJING (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc has agreed to buy Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery from local jujube maker Haoxiangni Health Food Co Ltd for $705 million, the companies said.

BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT/ Buffett defends Berkshire stock push, reassures on future as profit smashes record

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Warren Buffett on Saturday forcefully defended Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s decision to invest heavily in stocks of companies such as Apple Inc as he labors through a four-year drought since his last major acquisition of a company. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS-PARASITE/ 'Parasite' star hopes film will help Japan-Korea cultural ties

TOKYO (Reuters) - One of the stars of “Parasite” said on Sunday he hoped the film would help improve cultural ties between Japan and Korea, which have been strained by disputes including a trade row that ignited between the Asian neighbors last year. FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN-ALL-THE-DEAD-ONES/

Berlinale study of slavery unearths the roots of modern Brazil BERLIN (Reuters) - Making films in a bitterly divided Brazil that is increasingly hostile to artistic freedom is an act of resistance in itself, the maker of a new drama about race relations in the years after the country abolished slavery said.

SPORTS GOLF-MEXICOCITY/

Reed blocks out noise to win WGC-Mexico Championship Patrick Reed’s week began on a sour note with Brooks Koepka stoking the embers of a cheating allegation against him but the Texan ended it in a blaze of glory with victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday.

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-FURY/ Fury says 'Let's go A.J.' though Wilder first has rematch option

Tyson Fury says he expects Deontay Wilder to take up the option of a rematch of their heavyweight championship bout but is ready for fellow Briton Anthony Joshua if the American declines. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-MARKETS/ASSETS

Coronavirus spurs lockstep moves in asset prices The prices of some assets are moving together in unusual ways, highlighting a scramble by investors to prepare their portfolios for a coronavirus-led global slowdown.

24 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT AB FOODS-OUTLOOK/

AB Foods trading update The Primark owner updates on first half trading, providing an opportunity to ask if it is concerned that clothing shipments from China could be hindered by the Coronavirus. Some 40% of Primark's clothing comes from China.

24 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT NIGERIA-GDP/ (PIX)

Nigeria releases Q4 and full year 2019 GDP figures Nigeria releases Q4 and full year 2019 GDP figures. Africa's biggest economy has been grappling with low growth since emerging from a recession in 2017.

24 Feb 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT HUAWEI TECH-LAUNCH/ (PIX) (TV)

Huawei streams product launch event after MWC cancelled in Barcelona Chinese smartphone and telecoms equipment maker Huawei streams keynote presentation and product launch from Barcelona after the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress due to the coronavirus outbreak

24 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT CANADA-CRUDE/OILSANDS

Cancelled Canadian oil project underscores global struggle to balance energy growth, climate Teck Resources’ decision to back away from a major oil project in Canada – and write down a $1 billion investment – stands as yet another headache for Canada’s struggling oil sector.

24 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks on economy at NABE event Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy before the National Association for Business Economics 36th annual economic policy conference, "20/20 Vision: Examining Policy Prescriptions in an Election Year," in Washington.

24 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

INDIA-USA/TRUMP (PIX) (TV) US President Donald Trump visits India

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit India from Feb 24-25, his first official trip to the country. He is expected to attend an event dubbed "Namaste' Trump" ("How are you, Trump") at a stadium in Ahmedabad along the lines of the "Howdy Modi" extravaganza he hosted for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston last September among other official engagements.

24 Feb 01:15 ET / 06:15 GMT MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim is set to meet the king Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim is set to meet the king, a day after he said premier Mahathir Mohamad's party and others in the ruling coalition had betrayed him by attempting to form a new government without him.

24 Feb 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT GERMANY-POLITICS/CDU (PIX) (TV)

Germany´s CDU holds board meeting in Berlin Party members of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) arrive before board meeting in Berlin.

24 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT BRITAIN-ASSANGE/ (PIX) (TV)

Full extradition case of Wikileaks' Julian Assange starts Full extradition case of Wikileaks' Julian Assange starts at Woolwich Crown Court

24 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/BUTTIGIEG (PIX)

Buttigieg seeks to court South Carolina black voters with his veteran status Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is turning to an familiar group to help solve his lack of support among black voters in South Carolina: the military community. Buttigieg campaigns throughout the day in Charleston, South Carolina including joining striking South Carolina McDonald’s workers demanding a $15 minimum wage at 1:30 PM ET.

24 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SAUDI-RIGHTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister addresses the U.N. Human Rights council Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Alsaud, addresses the U.N. Human Rights council

24 Feb 07:50 ET / 12:50 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NIGERIA-LGBT/CRIME (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE - A police raid, viral videos and the broken lives of Nigerian gay crime suspects

The 57 men stumbled out of the back of a dark police truck into the glare of a sunny courtyard and a phalanx of cameras. Some clutched another’s hand, as if for comfort. Almost all tried to hide their faces. Standing behind a bank of microphones, the Lagos state police commissioner told the gathered journalists that he personally had ordered the raid that swept up the men after authorities received a tipoff that young men were being initiated into a “homosexual club.” 24 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Jury continues deliberations in Weinstein rape trial

The jury is expected to continue deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial. 24 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-COURT/PIPELINE Supreme Court hears fight over $7.5 billion natural gas pipeline

The Supreme Court hears an appeal by Dominion Energy Inc and President Donald Trump’s administration of a lower court ruling that halted construction on a $7.5 billion natural gas pipeline due to run underneath a section of the popular Appalachian Trail in rural Virginia. 24 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

PEOPLE-JUSSIE SMOLLETT (PIX) Actor Jussie Smollett due for arraignment on new hoax charges

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett is due in court for arraignment on renewed felony charges that he made false reports to Chicago police of being attacked in a hate crime that he allegedly staged in a bid to advance his career. 24 Feb 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING (PIX) Ex-University of Texas tennis coach faces sentencing in college admissions scandal

The former head coach of the men’s tennis team at the University of Texas at Austin is scheduled to be sentenced after admitting that he accepted a $100,000 bribe as part of a wide-ranging college admissions bribery scheme. Michael Centers is among five coaches at universities nationally who have pleaded guilty to participating in a high-profile U.S. college admissions cheating and fraud scheme that has ensnared wealthy parents including celebrities and corporate executives. 24 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CHINA-HEALTH/WHO (PIX) (TV)

Briefing from WHO-China mission investigating coronavirus outbreak The WHO-China Joint Mission on COVID-19 will hold a technical briefing in Beijing after finishing its investigation of the coronavirus outbreak. Liang Wannian of China's National Health Commission and Bruce Aylward, the WHO team's leader, will speak.

24 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT MARIJUANA-SENIORS/ (PIX)

Increasing numbers of older Baby Boomers are using marijuana -study In just four years, marijuana use grew by 75% among Americans aged 65 and older, according to a new study, and researchers expressed concern over a lack of information on the potential health implications. The findings were to be published on Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

24 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-ERDOGAN Turkey's Erdogan speaks at event at presidential palace

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at an event at the presidential palace and may comment on the conflict in neighbouring Syria 24 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SPORTS PEOPLE-KOBE BRYANT/ (PIX) (TV)

Los Angeles hosts a public memorial for Kobe Bryant Los Angeles hosts a public memorial for NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.

24 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

