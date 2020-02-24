Afghanistan identifies first confirmed coronavirus patient - health minister
Afghanistan's minister of public health said on Monday the country had identified its first case of coronavirus.
Ferozuddin Feroz, the minister of public health, told a press conference in Kabul one of three suspected cases had been confirmed in the Western province of Herat.
He announced a state of emergency in the province, which borders Iran where dozens of cases of the disease have been confirmed and eight people have died.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ferozuddin Feroz
- Afghanistan
- Iran
- Kabul
- Herat
ALSO READ
UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times
Two U.S. service members killed, six others injured in Afghanistan
UPDATE 1-Two U.S. service members killed, six injured in Afghanistan
UPDATE 2-Two U.S. service members killed, six wounded in insider attack in Afghanistan
UPDATE 3-Insider attack in Afghanistan kills two American soldiers and Afghan serviceman