Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro hit by rush for dollars as coronavirus spreads

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 17:29 IST
FOREX-Euro hit by rush for dollars as coronavirus spreads
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The euro dropped back towards $1.08 on Monday and the Australian dollar tumbled to an 11-year low as the spread of the coronavirus outside China drove fears of a pandemic and sent investors to shelter in the dollar.

The safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc gained, but not by much - underlining how the dollar has become the currency of choice for investors because the U.S. economy is viewed as better sheltered if the virus hits global growth. Italy, South Korea, and Iran reported sharp increases in coronavirus cases over the weekend. The World Health Organization is now worried about the growing number of cases that have no clear link to the epicenter of the outbreak in China.

"If you expect global growth to be lower on the back of this ... it still makes sense to bet on a stronger dollar," said Nordea analyst Morten Lund, who also cited the U.S. economy's relative strength and its higher yields. The euro weakened 0.3% to $1.0805, close to last week's $1.0778 -- its lowest in nearly three years?

"I expect euro/dollar to move lower in the short term, not only because of the incidents in Italy but also because the eurozone is much more exposed to China (than the United States)," Lund said. The dollar gained 0.2% against a basket of currencies to 99.622, close to the 99.915 level hit last week for its strongest since April 2017.

U.S. economic data last week came in below expectations. Money markets now price in a Federal Reserve interest rate cut of 25 basis points in June, though some observers think that rising expectations of monetary easing are not hurting the dollar. "The more challenging environment for global growth may make it even more difficult to weaken the U.S. dollar right now," said MUFG analyst Lee Hardman.

The Australian dollar, often traded as a proxy for China risk, weakened 0.6% to an 11-year low of $0.6585. New Zealand's dollar also declined by 0.6%. The Swedish crown and Canadian dollar both fell sharply.

The Chinese yuan was among many emerging market currencies to suffer, meanwhile. Against the offshore yuan, the U.S. dollar was last up 0.1% at 7.0375 yuan. While equities tumbled and gold rallied, risk aversion did not trigger a significantly higher yen.

Analysts say that investors are discounting the yen's traditional safety value owing to Japan's virus exposure. The dollar fell 0.2% to 111.31 yen, below the 112 yen levels of last week.

The Swiss franc was unchanged against the euro at 1.0606 francs, very close to its strongest since 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-"RIP Democracy": Thai students protest party ban as opposition grills PM in parliament

Hundreds of Thai students protested on Monday against the dissolution of a popular opposition party as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and five cabinet ministers faced the first day of a censure debate in parliament.Tension has been rising...

Coronavirus outbreak poses further concern for solar energy sector: Icra

Ratings agency Icra on Monday said the outbreak of deadly coronavirus poses concern for domestic solar developers and original equipment manufacturers OEMs due to disruption in supply chain for key components used for manufacturing solar mo...

UPDATE 1-Buoyant Turkish tourism wary of slowdown due to Iran, coronavirus worries

Turkish tourist arrivals surged in January but there are signs of a slowdown in the following months, a hotel association said on Monday, while the closure of Turkeys border with Iran stoked fears about the impact of the coronavirus. The un...

UPDATE 2-Fifth Italian dies from coronavirus in Europe's worst flare-up

A fifth person infected with the coronavirus has died in Italy, officials said on Monday as the government battled to contain Europes worst outbreak of the illness and Italian shares tumbled nearly 5 on fears over the economic impact. More ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020