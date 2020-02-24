Left Menu
Women changed 'course of history' with Weinstein sex crimes trial: top prosecutor

Manhattan's top prosecutor Cyrus Vance praised the women who testified against Harvey Weinstein -- convicted Monday on two charges of sexual assault and rape -- for changing "the course of history" in prosecuting sex crimes. "This is the new landscape for sexual violence survivors, it is a new day," Vance told reporters outside the New York courthouse where a 12-person jury found Weinstein guilty of sexual assault while clearing him on the most serious predatory charges.

" Rape is rape," he said. "It's rape even if there is no physical evidence, and even if it happened a long time ago."

