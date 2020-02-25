China reports 71 more virus deaths
China on Tuesday reported another 71 deaths from the novel coronavirus, the lowest daily number of fatalities in over two weeks, which raised the toll to 2,663. The National Health Commission also reported 508 new confirmed cases, with all by nine in hard-hit Hubei province.
It is up from Monday's 409 cases nationwide.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
