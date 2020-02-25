Entertainment News Roundup: BTS new album tells of conquering doubts and fears; London street named after Queen singer and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape, in victory for #MeToo movement

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape in a New York court on Monday and taken off to jail in handcuffs, a victory for the #MeToo movement that inspired women to publicly accuse powerful men of misconduct. Once one of Hollywood's most influential producers, Weinstein, 67, was found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

K-pop sensation BTS' label picks JPMorgan, others for IPO: media

Big Hit Entertainment, the music label of South Korean boy band BTS, has chosen JPMorgan, NH Investment and Securities and others to handle its initial public offering (IPO), according to media reports. The IPO could be one of the largest in years in the country's entertainment industry, with its total valuation expected to be as high as 6 trillion won ($5 billion), the reports said, citing industry sources.

Spanish opera star Placido Domingo apologizes to women after harassment claims - report

Opera singer Placido Domingo apologized to the women who accused him of sexual harassment for the "pain" he caused them and accepted "full responsibility" in a statement sent on Tuesday to Spanish news agency Europa Press. The singer, whose career spans more than five decades, said he now understood that some of the women who accused him were afraid to express how they felt "as they worried how that could affect their career", Europa Press quoted the statement as saying.

Berlinale study of slavery unearths the roots of modern Brazil

Making films in a bitterly divided Brazil that is increasingly hostile to artistic freedom is an act of resistance in itself, the maker of a new drama about race relations in the years after the country abolished slavery said. Speaking ahead of the Berlin premiere of "All the Dead Ones" on Sunday, director Caetano Gotardo said the dozens of Brazilian films being screened at international festivals were testimony to the power of art to resist oppression.

'Mission: Impossible' Italy movie shoot delayed by the coronavirus

A planned three-week shoot in Italy for Tom Cruise's new "Mission: Impossible" film has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, movie studio Paramount Pictures said on Monday. Filming was due to have started on Monday in Venice, where the final two days of the lagoon city's annual Carnival festival was canceled on Sunday. New coronavirus cases climbed above 220 on Monday as Italy shut down much of its wealthy north to curb the disease's spread.

Testimony alleging past Weinstein sexual assaults bolstered the difficult case

In order to secure the rape and sexual assault convictions that will send Harvey Weinstein to prison, prosecutors called a parade of witnesses who portrayed the former Hollywood producer as a man who abused his power to prey on younger women. Called as "prior bad act" witnesses, these women with no connection to the attacks at the center of the case were nonetheless critical in persuading the jury to reject Weinstein's argument his encounters were consensual, legal experts said.

Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician portrayed in 'Hidden Figures', dies at 101

Katherine Johnson, the black woman whose mathematical genius took her from a behind-the-scenes job in a segregated NASA as portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures" to a key role in sending humans to the moon, died on Monday at the age of 101, NASA said. "Our NASA family is sad to learn the news that Katherine Johnson passed away this morning at 101 years old," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine posted to Twitter. "She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten."

Actor Smollett pleads not guilty to new Chicago hoax charges; seeks stay, dismissal

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty in a Chicago court on Monday to renewed felony charges that he made false reports to police about being attacked in a hate crime that he is accused of staging in a bid to advance his career. The new charges emerged after a five-month investigation by a court-appointed special prosecutor who overruled a decision by the state's attorney's office last year to dismiss the original case.

'Freddie Mercury Close': London street named after Queen singer

A street in the London suburb where Freddie Mercury lived as a teenager was renamed Freddie Mercury Close on Monday at a ceremony attended by the late Queen frontman's sister. Their family moved to Feltham in west London after fleeing the revolution in Zanzibar in 1964.

BTS says new album tells of conquering doubts and fears

The young stars in South Korean boy band BTS said on Monday the theme of their new album dealt with how they overcame doubts and fears encountered since they burst on the K-Pop scene seven years ago. Having performed at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles last month, BTS stands at the forefront of South Korean pop music and has helped gather an international audience for the genre.

