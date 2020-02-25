Around 60 people were injured when car drove into German carnival - police

Around 60 people were injured when a car ploughed into a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Local news programme Hessenschau had first cited that number from police.

The police spokeswoman could not say how many of the victims were seriously injured. She said there had been no deaths due to the incident.

