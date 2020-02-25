Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's deputy health minister says he has coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 20:49 IST
Iran's deputy health minister says he has coronavirus

Tehran, Feb 25 (AFP) Iran's deputy health minister confirmed on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, amid a major outbreak in the Islamic republic. Iraj Harirchi coughed occasionally and wiped sweat from his brow repeatedly during a news conference in Tehran on Monday with government spokesman Ali Rabiei.

At the time, he denied a lawmaker's claim that 50 people had died from the virus in the Shiite shrine city of Qom, saying he would resign if the number proved accurate. In a video broadcast on state television, the deputy minister put on a brave face as he admitted he was infected.

"I too have been infected with coronavirus," Harirchi said in the video apparently shot by himself. "I had a fever as of last night and my preliminary test was positive around midnight," he said.

"I've isolated myself in a place since. A few minutes ago, I was told that my test was final, and now I am starting medication. "I wanted to tell you that... we will definitely be victorious against this virus in the next few weeks," Harirchi declared.

But he warned Iranians to be careful as the "virus does not discriminate" and infects anyone, regardless of their standing. Following news of Harirchi's infection, government spokesman Rabiei, who stood by his side on Monday, appeared at another news conference on Tuesday with the country's industries minister and other officials.

A prominent Iranian reformist politician, Mahmoud Sadeghi, also announced he had tested positive for the virus. "My coronavirus test was positive. I send this message but I don't have much hope of staying alive," Sadeghi said in a tweet.

He used the occasion to call on the judiciary to provide prison leave time to those detained over political and security charges so that "they can go through this epidemic with their families". Iran confirmed three more deaths and 34 new infections on Tuesday, taking the country's overall death toll to 15 and infection tally to 95.

The Islamic republic has been hit by the deadliest coronavirus outbreak by far outside China, the epidemic's epicentre. According to the health ministry, most of the deaths and infections outside Qom are among people who have recently visited the holy city.

The ministry's spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 16 of the new cases were confirmed in Qom, while nine were in Tehran, and two each in Alborz, Gilan and Mazandaran. The virus appeared to be spreading to new parts of Iran, as one new case was also reported in the provinces of Fars and Khorasan Razavi, as well as Qeshm island.

Despite being the epicentre of the outbreak in Iran, Qom has yet to be quarantined. Health Minister Saeed Namaki defended the decision on Tuesday and said that quarantine was an "old method".

"We still do not agree with quarantining cities since we believe the people are cultured enough to refrain from travelling from infected cities to other places," semi-official news agency ISNA quoted him as saying. (AFP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Somalia telecoms employee killed by U.S. air strike -company

A U.S. air strike in a town held by Somali Islamist insurgents killed a telecommunications worker, his employer said on Tuesday, as the U.S. militarys Africa Command said it was investigating the report.The strike follows allegations from A...

Firefox rolls out encrypted DNS over HTTPS by default

In a major privacy boost, Firefox announced the rollout of encrypted DNS over HTTPS DoH by default for users based in the US.As the official blog explains, before DoH, browsers doing DNS Domain Name System lookups for websites had to do so ...

Women protesters vacate road outside Jafrabad metro station

New Delhi, Feb 25 Women who were protesting against the citizenship amendment act outside Jafrabad metro station here vacated the road on Tuesday evening, police said. They were protesting at the spot since Saturday night against the new ci...

Maha govt to introduce bill similar to AP''s Disha Act

To tackle the crime against women, the Maharashtra government will introduce a bill on thelines of the Disha Act of Andhra Pradesh in the ongoing Budget session, an official release said here on Tuesday.The Disha Act of AP provides for spee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020