South Korea reports 115 more cases of new virus

Seoul, Feb 26 (AP) South Korea has reported 115 more cases of the new virus, raising its total to 1,261. The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday said 82 of the new cases are in the southeastern city of Daegu and nearby areas.

Most of the country's cases have been in that region over the past eight days. Earlier on Wednesday, the US confirmed its first case among American soldiers based in the Asian country. (AP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.