FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

A second European hotel was in lockdown on Wednesday as authorities around the world battled to prevent the spread of coronavirus, although a senior U.S. health official said a pandemic was inevitable and urged Americans to prepare.

* Mainland China had 406 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, down from 508 cases a day earlier. * The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 2,715 as of Tuesday, up by 52 from the previous day. All the new deaths were in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, which also reported 401 new cases on Feb. 25, down from 499 a day earlier.

* China's local governments are ramping up surveillance to better trace residents' moves in public areas, seeking to curb the coronavirus outbreak. * Five Chinese provinces have cut their emergency response levels.

* Chinese cities close to the Korean Peninsula are imposing travel restrictions on outsiders as the coronavirus spreads rapidly through South Korea. * South Korea's total tally rose above 1,260 on Wednesday, including the first U.S. soldier to be infected, with the numbers expected to rise as the government widens its testing.

* Vietnam banned tourists from coronavirus-hit areas of South Korea. * The Philippines barred entry for travellers from the North Gyeongsang province and is assessing if the ban needs to be expanded to other parts of South Korea.

* Thailand reported three new cases on Wednesday, taking its total tally to 40. * Austria quarantined 12 people who were in close contact with the country's first coronavirus cases, Tyrol province authorities said on Wednesday.

* A large Canary Islands hotel was locked down for coronavirus tests on Tuesday after a guest and his wife were found to be infected, and Spain reported its first three cases of the disease on the mainland. * Italy has become a frontline in the global outbreak of the virus, with 280 cases and 10 deaths.

* A German from the southern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg tested positive for coronavirus after a trip to Milan and another man further north is in a critical condition. * Algeria has reported its first confirmed case of the virus, an Italian man who arrived in the country on Feb. 17 and has been put into isolation.

* El Salvador will bar the entry of foreign nationals arriving from Italy and South Korea. * Iran's coronavirus death toll rose to 16 on Tuesday, the most outside China. Iran's deputy health minister and a member of parliament were among those infected.

* Bahrain's number infections rose to 26 on Wednesday after three Bahraini women who arrived from Iran were confirmed to have the virus, according to the state news agency. * The United Arab Emirates, which has 13 reported cases, is prepared for "worst case scenarios" as the new coronavirus spreads in the Middle East, a government official said on Wednesday.

* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday called for sports and cultural events to be scrapped or curtailed for two weeks. * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the immediate risk in the United States was low, but the current global situation suggested a pandemic was likely.

* The effects of the outbreak are likely to spread beyond China as most major economies in the region are expected to either slow down significantly, stagnate or even shrink this quarter, Reuters polls found. * U.S. airlines and hotels are allowing customers to rebook travel to a growing list of countries, including Italy.

* A top official at China's public security bureau admitted on Wednesday that some local officials had been overzealous in their enforcement of quarantine and other disease prevention measures. * A Chinese national who contracted coronavirus has been charged by Singaporean authorities for allegedly giving false information about his whereabouts and could face up to six months in jail.

* Hong Kong earmarked HK$120 billion ($15 billion) in its annual budget on Wednesday to bolster an economy grappling with the virus and months of anti-government protests. * Asian shares fell on Wednesday as pandemic fears hit Wall Street again and pushed yields on safe-haven Treasuries to record lows.

