Elderly man in Tokyo dies after catching new coronavirus - NHK

An man in his 80s died in Tokyo on Wednesday after catching the new coronavirus, Japan's public broadcaster NHK said, citing a government source.

This was Japan's third fatality from the coronavirus, excluding those who were on the cruise ship "Diamond Princess", NHK said.

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said it will hold a press conference at 1200 GMT.

