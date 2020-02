BRIEF-Aena Says Too Early To Assess Impact Of Coronavirus On Passenger Traffic

Aena Chairman Maurici Lucena Betriu says: * IT IS TOO EARLY TO ASSESS THE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON PASSENGER TRAFFIC

* PERCEPTION OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK CHANGED IN EUROPE SINCE NEW INFECTIONS IN ITALY AND SPAIN * CARRIERS DISCONTINUING ROUTES TO ASIA DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AFFECTED US "VERY LITTLE"

* IF CORONAVIRUS SPREADS TO EUROPE, "AND THAT SEEMS TO BE THE CASE," WE HAVE NOT PAID CONSIDERATION TO THAT POSSIBILITY * IF CORONAVIRUS TURNS INTO A CRISIS, IT WILL IMPACT BUSINESS FOR A NUMBER OF WEEKS AND MONTHS

* THERE WILL BE NO RENEGOTIATION OF CONTRACTUAL ARRANGEMENTS WITH PARTNERS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS * WE WILL DO ALL REQUIRED BY SPANISH HEALTH AUTHORITIES BUT THERE IS NO STATE OF ALARM OR ORDER TO STOP FLYING

* ANY POTENTIAL REDUCTION IN TRAFFIC RECOVERS QUICKLY AND DRAMATICALLY IN MY EXPERIENCE, AS IN PAST PANDEMICS AND TERROR ATTACKS * ANY MITIGATION FOR CORONAVIRUS WOULD BE SHORT-LIVED, LIKE REDUCING RESOURCES ON THE GROUND TO KEEP OPERATING COSTS DOWN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.