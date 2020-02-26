Left Menu
Development News Edition

No reason to panic about coronavirus in Europe: EU

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 19:23 IST
No reason to panic about coronavirus in Europe: EU

Rome, Feb 26 (AFP) The novel coronavirus is concerning for Europe but there is no reason for alarm, the EU's health commissioner said on Wednesday as Italy battles the world's third-biggest outbreak. "This is a situation of concern but we must not give in to panic," Stella Kyriakides told reporters in Rome after meeting Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

"In the EU we are still in containment phase, it is important to underline this," she added, calling on member states to reinforce their preparations against a possible pandemic of the disease. A joint EU and WHO team arrived in Italy to help tackle the outbreak, and Kyriakides said she hoped they would help people better understand the outbreak and "identify areas where further EU support will be needed".

"We are facing a situation where there are still many unknowns about this virus and in particular its origin and how it spreads," she said. "We must also be vigilant when it comes to misinformation and disinformation as well as xenophobic statements, which are misleading citizens and putting in question the work of public authorities."

Kyriakides was also critical of the divergent approaches taken by different EU countries and called on member states to share information with Brussels. But she welcomed Tuesday's decision by health ministers from several of Italy's neighbours to keep the borders open, at a meeting in Rome chaired by Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

She also praised Croatia, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU, for committing to regular meetings of the bloc's health ministers. On Wednesday, Italian officials announced a 12th death linked to the outbreak and another jump in the number of cases, which now stands at 374.

The new toll published by the civil protection department is a jump from the 322 cases and 10 deaths recorded on Tuesday evening -- the most serious outbreak so far in Europe. Several cases in other European countries have been reported among people who had recently visited Lombardy, the region of northern Italy worst-hit by the outbreak. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Thomas Cook board approves Rs 150 cr buyback scheme

Thomas Cook India on Wednesday said its board has approved buyback of up to 26,086,956 fully paid up shares at a price of Rs 57.50 per share for a maximum aggregate amount of Rs 150 crore. The buyback price per share of Rs 57.50 is at a pre...

Facebook to ban misleading ads about coronavirus

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would ban advertisements referring to any cures or prevention around the coronavirus outbreak, and those that create a sense of urgency around the situation. The coronavirus disease, believed to have origin...

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus hits business in Milan as Italy death toll reaches 12

Italys financial hub Milan grappled on Wednesday with a worsening of the coronavirus outbreak, as business events including the annual Salone del Mobile design fair were delayed or cancelled and the national death toll rose to 12. Cafes and...

AP delegation woos Saudi Arabia for investments in State

A high-level official delegation from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday held a series of talks withtop executives of Saudi Arabia, seeking investments into the state in energy, petrochemicals and agriculture sectors.The AP delegation, which was i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020