US, France, Russia issue advisories for their citizens in India in view of Delhi violence

The United States, France and Russia on Wednesday issued advisories for their citizens living in India, urging them to exercise caution amid violent clashes in parts of Delhi in which 22 people have been killed.

US, France, Russia issue advisories for their citizens in India in view of Delhi violence
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The United States, France and Russia on Wednesday issued advisories for their citizens living in India, urging them to exercise caution amid violent clashes in parts of Delhi in which 22 people have been killed. "US citizens in India should exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations in northeast Delhi and avoid all areas with demonstrations. It is important that you monitor local media for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews," a statement by the US Embassy in New Delhi read.

"The Government of India-imposed law that prohibits political gatherings of four or more people - known as Section 144 - remains in effect in certain areas," it added.

"The Government of India-imposed law that prohibits political gatherings of four or more people - known as Section 144 - remains in effect in certain areas," it added. Violence had erupted in Delhi on Sunday evening after groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting it indulged in stone-pelting at each other.

From there it escalated and spread to other areas of northeast Delhi including Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Brijpuri, Shiv Vihar and Noor Ilahi on Monday and Tuesday. At least 22 persons, including a police head constable, have died and over 200 have been injured in the violence.

"We strongly recommend that Russian citizens be extremely careful, avoid crowded places and refuse to visit these places," an advisory by the Russian embassy read. The statement by the French Foreign Ministry read, "Mobilization in response to nationality reform can lead to violent clashes of an inter-community nature and temporarily affect traffic conditions in major cities. The situation is particularly tense and unpredictable in New Delhi. It is recommended to stay away from gatherings and to follow the instructions of local authorities." (ANI)

