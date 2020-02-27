South Korea reports 171 new virus cases, total 1,766

Beijing, Feb 27 (AP) South Korea on Thursday reported 171 more cases of the new virus, mostly in the southeast, bringing its total number of infections to 1,766.

Its Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says 115 of the new cases came from the southeastern city of Daegu, the country's fourth largest city, where more than 1,100 infections have been reported.

The country also reported 13 deaths of virus patients so far. China reported 433 new cases along with 29 additional deaths. (AP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

