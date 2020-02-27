Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 16:42 IST
UK opens EU trade talks with threat to walk away

London, Feb 27 (AP) Britain published its opening demands for trade talks with the European Union on Thursday, delivering a blunt threat to walk away from the table if there is no progress within four months The two sides appear headed for a rocky first round of negotiations as they try to forge a new relationship following the UK's departure from the now 27-nation bloc.

Britain and the EU both say they want to reach a free trade agreement, but have starkly divergent views on how it should be overseen and what constitutes fair competition between their two economies The EU says Britain must agree to follow the bloc's rules in areas ranging from state aid to environmental protections, and give European boats access to UK fishing waters, if the two sides are to strike a good deal.

But the UK is demanding the right to diverge from the bloc's rules in order to strike new trade deals around the world and bolster the British economy “In pursuit of a deal we will not trade away our sovereignty,” Michael Gove, the minister in charge of Brexit preparations, told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

Britain's negotiating mandate insists that “we will not agree to any obligations for our laws to be aligned with the EU's, or for the EU's institutions, including the Court of Justice, to have any jurisdiction in the UK.” That conflict will be one of the big hurdles in talks, which are due to begin Monday in Brussels Britain left the EU on January 31 but remains bound by the bloc's rules until a post-Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31. A divorce agreement between the two sides allows for the transition to be extended for two more years, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists he will not agree to that.

Johnson's Conservative government says the U.K. will be leaving the bloc's structures — including its single market for trade in goods and services — as of January 1, 2021 Britain hopes by then to have a trade agreement with the bloc similar to the one struck between the EU and Canada. Such a deal would eliminate tariffs and quotas on trade and goods, but it's less clear what it would mean for the services sector that makes up four-fifths of Britain's economy.

The EU-Canada deal also took years to strike — now the two sides have just months Britain's negotiating guidelines insist that there is “limited, but sufficient time” to get a deal. The document says a “broad outline” of an agreement should be done by June. It warns that if there is not sufficient progress by then, the U.K. could walk away and focus on “domestic preparations to exit the transition period in an orderly fashion.” Britain's tough talk is unlikely to impress EU negotiators, who already accuse Johnson of trying to water down commitments Britain made in the divorce deal that paved the way for the country's seamless departure on January 31. That withdrawal agreement dealt with three broad issues — citizens' rights after Brexit, Britain's liabilities after 47 years of service and the need to maintain a frictionless border between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK. (AP) PMS PMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Indian aviation sector outlook remains 'negative' amid coronavirus outbreak: Report

The outlook for Indias aviation industry remains negative in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, which has resulted in many international passengers cancelling their travel to South East Asian countries, according to rating agency Icra More t...

COVD-19: Iraq reported first case of coronavirus, the patient contracted the virus after a trip to Iran

Iraq had reported its first coronavirus case in the city of Baghdad whereas 22 dead of the virus in Iran. A man contracted the virus after a trip to Iran. The health ministry said in a statement. He was in good health in a Baghdad hospital...

Five Sri Lankan fishermen arrested for fishing in Indian

Five Sri Lankan fishermen were on Thursday arrested for allegedly fishing in the Indian territorial waters by the Navy The fisherfolks from Thalaimannar in the island nation crossed the internatinonal border and were fishing on the Indian s...

Indian Coast Guard capable to meet maritime security challenges: Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Indian Coast Guard have the capabilities to meet maritime challenges, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Shipping Independent Charge and Chemicals and Fertilisers during the launch ceremony of 6th Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vess...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020