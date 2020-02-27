Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland names new head of Jewish museum as tensions rise

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Warsaw
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 21:22 IST
Poland names new head of Jewish museum as tensions rise
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Poland's government appointed a new director of the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews on Thursday, as the ruling nationalists face accusations of politicizing museums to reflect their view of history.

POLIN, which opened its main exhibition in 2014, is one of the largest Jewish museums in the world and has been the subject of a squabble between the government and the museum's former director, Dariusz Stola, over everything from the use of grant funding to exhibitions and conferences at the museum. The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party say it is reframing Polish history in museums to portray the country's victimhood and heroism more fairly.

In particular, it seeks to persuade Western audiences that Poles overwhelmingly helped Jews during the Holocaust, despite a growing body of research showing thousands had killed or denounced their Jewish neighbors hiding from the Nazi Germans during World War Two. Zygmunt Stepinski, previously acting director of the museum and before that its deputy head, will take over as director.

"It's a bittersweet solution," said Piotr Wislicki, head of the Association of the Jewish Historical Institute of Poland, which runs the museum with the culture ministry and the city of Warsaw. Wislicki said some private donors had suspended funding during the row over the continuation of Stola's directorship.

"We lost Stola, who was the best ambassador of the Polish-Jewish dialogue in the world," he told Reuters. "However, the museum remains independent." The culture ministry was at times unhappy with the way Stola ran the museum.

An exhibition about a 1968 anti-Jewish campaign orchestrated by the ruling communists that pushed Jews out of their jobs and drove many out from Poland, for example, was particularly unpopular with PiS. Members of PiS said the exhibition made it seem Poles played a bigger role in the expulsion of Jews than they did in reality. It also included anti-Semitic quotes from individuals linked to the ruling party.

Stola joined other former museum directors who have complained of excessive political interference since PiS came to power in 2015. "A large part of the ruling party's efforts aim to sweep unpleasant things under the rug, and this is a distortion of history," Stola told Catholic weekly Tygodnik Powszechny.

Stola was chosen by a selection committee last year for a second term as director, but Culture Minister Piotr Glinski refused to confirm the appointment. Stola left earlier this month. Critics accuse PiS of not doing enough to quell rising anti-Semitism in Poland, home to one of the world's biggest Jewish communities before World War Two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to distribute daily living aids to senior citizens, divyangjans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute assistive aids and devices to senior citizens and divyangjans at a mega distribution camp at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on February 29. This is the biggest-ever distribution camp in the country i...

Nigeria: Researchers Develop App to Address cattle rustling

Nigerian researchers have developed a software application solutions for cattle rustling. The app is designed to address the frequent deadly clashes between herders and host communities in the country.According to the researchers, the app i...

India calls Pak 'pernicious cradle of terrorism', says it is biggest victim of cross border terror.

India calls Pak pernicious cradle of terrorism, says it is biggest victim of cross border terror....

Develop "better understanding" of India before jumping into conclusions: India to UN rights body

India on Thursday encouraged the UNs human rights body to develop a better understanding and appreciation of the freedoms and rights that are guaranteed and protected in a vibrant democracy like India before coming to any conclusions on iss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020