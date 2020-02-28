U.S. says it stands by Turkey after attack on Turkish soldiers in Syria
The United States is very concerned about a reported attack on Turkish soldiers in Syria's Idlib region and it stands by its NATO ally Turkey, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.
"We stand by our NATO Ally Turkey and continue to call for an immediate end to this despicable offensive by the Assad regime, Russia, and Iranian-backed forces," a State Department representative said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
