Left Menu
Development News Edition

US 'echoes' PM Modi's call for normalcy in Delhi: Alice Wells

Urging all parties involved in violent clashes in Delhi to maintain peace, the United States has said it "echoes" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for calm and normalcy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 07:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 07:36 IST
US 'echoes' PM Modi's call for normalcy in Delhi: Alice Wells
Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) Alice Wells (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Urging all parties involved in violent clashes in Delhi to maintain peace, the United States has said it "echoes" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for calm and normalcy. "Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased and injured in New Delhi. We echo PM @NarendraModi's call for calm and normalcy and urge all parties to maintain peace, refrain from violence and respect the right of peaceful assembly. AGW," State SCA said in a tweet attributed to Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) Alice Wells.

At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died, while around 200 people were injured in the violence which erupted on February 23. Modi on Wednesday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times and said that calm and normalcy should be restored at the earliest.

"Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy," the Prime Minister had tweeted. "Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest," he had said.

US President Donald Trump, who was in India when clashes broke out, had said he did not discuss the issue with Prime Minister Modi as it is up to India to deal with the violence. "As far as an individual attack is concerned, I heard about it but I did not discuss (with Prime Minister Modi). That is up to India," Trump had said.

The US President also appreciated the Prime Minister's efforts to ensure religious freedom in the country. "I will say the Prime Minister was incredible on what he told me. He wants people to have religious freedom, and very strongly said that in India they have worked very hard to have great and open religious freedom," Trump had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Keown slams Arsenal's 'unprofessional' display after Europa exit

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has criticised the team for their unprofessional performance in Thursdays Europa League defeat by Olympiakos Piraeus, which knocked them out of the competition. Olympiakos forward Youssef El Arabi scored...

Nylander, Leafs rally to sink Panthers

William Nylander scored the go-ahead goal with 1100 left in the third period, as the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Thursday night at Sunrise, Fla. The Leafs 34-23-8, 76 points are ...

Regional roading projects brought forward as part of NZ upgrade

Regional roading projects that will improve safety and resilience are being brought forward as part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has announced.As part of the NZ Upgrade, 300 millio...

New Zealand limits entry of travellers from Iran on coronavirus fears

New Zealand said on Friday that it was placing temporary restrictions on incoming travellers from Iran as a precautionary measure to protect against the coronavirus outbreak. This means people will not be able to travel from Iran to New Zea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020