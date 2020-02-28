Left Menu
S. Korea reports 315 more coronavirus cases, daily rise 571

  • Seoul
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 14:04 IST
  • Created: 28-02-2020 14:04 IST
Seoul, Feb 28 (AFP) South Korea reported 315 new coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon, taking its rise on the day to 571 and overtaking the increase reported in China, where the disease first emerged

The South -- which has an advanced health system whose statistics are regarded as reliable by observers -- now has 2,337 cases, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website. (AFP) RS RS

