Turkey says attack on troops happened despite coordination with Russia -Anadolu
Turkey said on Friday that air strikes in Syria's Idlib region which killed 33 of its troops happened despite coordination with Russian officials on the ground, and that the attacks continued after a warning being made after the first strikes, according to state media.
State-owned Anadolu news agency reported Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar as making the comments. Akar also said 309 Syrian government soldiers, which are backed which are backed by Moscow, were killed in retaliation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
