Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese maker of 'Amazon coat' weathers coronavirus impact with tax breaks, rent waivers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 15:40 IST
Chinese maker of 'Amazon coat' weathers coronavirus impact with tax breaks, rent waivers

Orolay, the maker of the 'Amazon coat' that became a darling of U.S. fashion and social media a year ago, knows it is luckier than most Chinese small businesses trying to get back on their feet amid huge disruptions caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

Perhaps more than anything, the masks prove it. Despite huge shortages across China, Orolay was able to procure sufficient masks for its staff, 31 of whom or 40% were back at work last week, through the local commerce bureau and trade associations. The government of Jiaxing, the eastern Chinese city where the firm is based, has also reduced interest on loans, given tax breaks and offered subsidies. The state-backed firm that owns the factory building has waived two months of rent.

And Jiaxing city's top government official，the party secretary, paid a visit. "It was an affirmation and high praise for the company's cross-border e-commerce, export model," said Kevin Chiu, Orolay's owner, adding that he believes his firm's problems are manageable.

The measures are examples of how authorities are attempting to provide small businesses with support as they reel from the impact of quarantine and travel restrictions imposed to curb the outbreak. The backbone of the economy, small and medium-size businesses contribute more than half of China's tax revenues, two-thirds of the country's economic output and eight out of 10 urban jobs.

But while Orolay has benefited from huge publicity surrounding its popular puffer jackets, with their $80-$160 price range favourably compared to Canada Goose's more expensive offerings, other small companies don't have that cachet and some have not been able to obtain enough masks to resume business. Government data showed average production at smaller businesses was just 32.8% of normal levels by Wednesday, while a majority of migrant workers, which many manufacturers depend upon, have yet to resume work.

The slow limp back to business has also made many overseas companies, including Amazon merchants, fretful as they run short of goods and wait impatiently for factories to come back to life. Small Chinese service sector businesses like restaurants, cinemas and gyms where members of the public gather, face even bigger hurdles as authorities tread even more cautiously about allowing them to re-open.

In contrast, Chiu hopes to resume full production this week when his remaining workers are released from quarantine, aiming to turn out 200,000 jackets in the first half despite being three weeks behind schedule. As winter is almost over, he does not have to ship products until later this year. He will also press ahead with plans to diversify into men and children's clothing.

He calculates the outbreak will add 10 to 20 yuan ($1.5-$3) in costs per jacket. "But we have no plan to hike our prices," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Will forgive Prashant Kishor if he admits to plagiarism, says Shashwat Gautam

Shashwat Gautam, who has accused poll strategist Prashant Kishor of lifting his content for Baat Bihar ki campaign, on Friday said that he will forgive the latter if he apologises. If he Prashant Kishor seeks an apology, I will forgive him....

It's my life my face: Shruti Haasan on undergoing plastic surgery

Actor Shruti Haasan has defended her decision to go under the knife, saying its her life and she has the right to choose the way she looks. In a lengthy post on Instagram, the actor said she doesnt promote plastic surgery, but at the same...

Shanta Kr holds central, state govts besides judiciary responsible for Shaheen bagh

Holding both the central and Delhi governments responsible for the ongoing anti-CAA dharna at Shaheen Bagh in South East Delhi, former Himachal Chief Minister Shanta Kumar on Friday strongly criticised the Supreme Court too for sending inte...

Iran coronavirus death toll rises to 34 - health ministry

Thirty-four people have died so far in Iran because of coronavirus infections, a health ministry spokesman said on Friday.The total number of people diagnosed with the disease is 388, he said in an announcement on state TV. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020