Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

India on Friday advised Pakistan's top leadership to stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating from its soil and territories under its control while decrying Islamabad's efforts to derail the positive developments in Jammu and Kashmir

FGN18 CHINA-VIRUS-LD TOLLExperts question delayed action as death toll in China's coronavirus climbs to over 2780 Beijing: Forty four more people have died of the novel coronavirus in China, taking the death toll in the outbreak to 2,788, Chinese health officials said on Friday, amid growing criticism from experts and the public that the epidemic would have been less severe if the authorities acted when the first confirmed case was reported in December. By K J M Varma FGN42 UN-GUTERRES-LD WOMENUN chief calls for ending 'stupid' women inequality United Nations: Women’s inequality should shame everyone in the 21st century as it is "stupid" and "unacceptable", UN chief Antonio Guterres has said, as he called for removing this stain by ensuring equal participation for all. By Yoshita Singh FGN20 US-INDIA-VIOLENCEDelhi violence: US urges India to 'protect and respect' right to peaceful assembly Washington: The US has urged India to "protect and respect" the right to peaceful assembly of people and hold accountable those perpetrating violence following the Delhi riots over the amended citizenship act, saying that Washington has raised the issue at the highest level with New Delhi. By Lalit K Jha FGN27 PAK-IMF-LD LOANIMF, Pak govt reach agreement on second review of USD 6 bn bailout package Islamabad: The IMF has said it has reached an agreement with the Pakistani authorities "on policies and reforms" needed to complete the second review of the USD 6 billion loan approved for the cash-strapped country's fragile economy, a media report said on Friday. By Sajjad HussainPTI AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.