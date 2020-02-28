Left Menu
Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

India on Friday advised Pakistan's top leadership to stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating from its soil and territories under its control while decrying Islamabad's efforts to derail the positive developments in Jammu and Kashmir

FGN18 CHINA-VIRUS-LD TOLLExperts question delayed action as death toll in China's coronavirus climbs to over 2780 Beijing: Forty four more people have died of the novel coronavirus in China, taking the death toll in the outbreak to 2,788, Chinese health officials said on Friday, amid growing criticism from experts and the public that the epidemic would have been less severe if the authorities acted when the first confirmed case was reported in December. By K J M Varma FGN42 UN-GUTERRES-LD WOMENUN chief calls for ending 'stupid' women inequality United Nations: Women’s inequality should shame everyone in the 21st century as it is "stupid" and "unacceptable", UN chief Antonio Guterres has said, as he called for removing this stain by ensuring equal participation for all. By Yoshita Singh FGN20 US-INDIA-VIOLENCEDelhi violence: US urges India to 'protect and respect' right to peaceful assembly Washington: The US has urged India to "protect and respect" the right to peaceful assembly of people and hold accountable those perpetrating violence following the Delhi riots over the amended citizenship act, saying that Washington has raised the issue at the highest level with New Delhi. By Lalit K Jha FGN27 PAK-IMF-LD LOANIMF, Pak govt reach agreement on second review of USD 6 bn bailout package Islamabad: The IMF has said it has reached an agreement with the Pakistani authorities "on policies and reforms" needed to complete the second review of the USD 6 billion loan approved for the cash-strapped country's fragile economy, a media report said on Friday. By Sajjad HussainPTI AMS

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

PM speaks about Pakistan but keeps mum on economy: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, saying these days he talks a lot about Pakistan but does not touch on issues like stalled economy and jobs Nath was speaking at a function at R...

38 per cent Americans steering clear of Corona beer amid coronavirus scare: Survey

The coronavirus crisis has given rise to a strange hysteria among some of the beer-chugging folks who now feel compelled to steer clear of the popular Corona brand of beer. According to the New York Post, a survey conducted by 5W Public Rel...

Mustafabad's Al-Hind Hospital: Home to many injured

Since violence broke out in northeast Delhi, a 15-bed private hospital in the narrow lanes of Mustafabad has attended to nearly 600 injured people -- all for free During the height of the clashes that has claimed over 40 lives, there was a ...

Passenger causes bomb scare on Dibrugarh Rajdhani as he was 'upset' with delay

A tweet from a passenger claiming that there were five bombs in the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express sent security forces into a tizzy and delayed the train, but the claim turned out to be a hoax, the railways said Friday The passenger,...
