Germany enacts new health security measures against coronavirus infections
A German government crisis committee on Friday enacted new measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak that include the widening of cross-border travel guidelines and the cancellation of major international events.
It expanded regulations for air and sea passengers, requiring passengers from South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran to report their health status before entry. Previously only passengers from China had been required to do so.
