Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi bars Gulf citizens from holy cities over coronavirus fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 04:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 04:07 IST
Saudi bars Gulf citizens from holy cities over coronavirus fears
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia on Friday barred citizens from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council from entering two of Islam's holiest cities amid fears over the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said The decision to halt access to Mecca and Medina comes a day after the kingdom suspended visas for the year-round "umrah" pilgrimage, an unprecedented move that has left tens of thousands of Muslim pilgrims around the world in limbo.

The foreign ministry announced in a statement "the temporary suspension of entry of (GCC) citizens to the cities of Mecca and Medina". The GCC states include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar The ministry statement did not specify whether this suspension extended to Saudi citizens.

But it said the decision excludes "GCC citizens who have been in the kingdom for 14 consecutive days and did not show signs of coronavirus infection" Saudi Arabia has so far reported no coronavirus cases but there are mounting concerns over a spike in infections across the Middle East, including neighboring Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE.

GCC citizens are allowed to enter the kingdom with their national identity document. But on Thursday, the government said they could only enter using their passports and not IDs Saudi media including the pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat said the move is designed to check the travel history of the GCC citizens, including any recent visits to countries impacted by the virus.

The kingdom on Thursday also suspended visas for tourists from countries affected by the virus as fears of a pandemic deepened In particular, electronic tourist visas for people arriving from seven countries, including China, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Kazakhstan, have been suspended, according to the state media.

Saudi Arabia said the suspensions were temporary, but it provided no timeframe for when they will be lifted The moves have also sparked uncertainty over the annual hajj pilgrimage scheduled for July.

"The government of Saudi Arabia... is closely following developments in the spread of the virus and its repercussions on an ongoing basis, and that the precautionary measures are being reviewed according to any new developments," the foreign ministry statement said The kingdom hosts millions of pilgrims every year in the cities of Mecca and Medina.

The pilgrimage forms a crucial source of revenue for the government, which has said it aims to attract 30 million religious visitors annually to the kingdom by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Trump again nominates Congressman Ratcliffe as his intelligence director

President Donald Trump said on Friday he again was tapping Republican Representative John Ratcliffe to be the nations top spy, naming a loyalist whose first nomination he had dropped last year amid questions about a lack of experience and p...

US urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Italy over coronavirus

Washington, Feb 29 AFP The United States on Friday warned against non-essential travel to Italy, a top destination for US tourists, over the growing coronavirus epidemic The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that travell...

Sedition law being misused, want speedy trial: Kanhaiya Kumar on prosecution order

Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party led Delhi government gave its nod to prosecute him in connection with a four-year-old sedition case, former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar on Friday said he wants a speedy trial in a fast-track court so that ...

Congo military intelligence chief dies of heart attack, wife says

Congos military intelligence chief died on Friday after suffering a heart attack, his wife said, following media reports that an investigation had been opened into allegations that he tried to destabilise the country.Delphin Kahimbi was als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020