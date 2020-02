Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* SINGER'S ELLIOTT IS SAID TO SEEK TO REPLACE TWITTER CEO DORSEY; NOMINATED FOUR DIRECTORS- BLOOMBERG REPORTER TWEET Source text: http://bit.ly/2Pw5S4v Further company coverage:

