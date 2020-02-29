NATO supports U.S.-Taliban deal - Stoltenberg
NATO supports a deal on troop withdrawals from Afghanistan to be signed between the United States and the Taliban later on Saturday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
"Peace is long and hard and we have to be prepared for setbacks and spoilers ... NATO supports this peace deal," Stoltenberg told reporters before a signing ceremony in Qatar.
He added that NATO was prepared to reduce the number of troops in the country but that if the situation deteriorated it could increase their presence again.
