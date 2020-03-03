Left Menu
Development News Edition

18 killed as boat sinks in Brazilian Amazon

  • PTI
  • |
  • Saopaulo
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 08:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 08:09 IST
18 killed as boat sinks in Brazilian Amazon

Sao Paulo, Mar 3 (AFP) At least 18 people were killed when a riverboat sank in the Amazon rainforest region, Brazilian authorities said Monday, as survivors described fleeing the foundering boat in terror. The ferry was taking passengers up the Jari River, a tributary of the Amazon, when it suddenly began to tip over on Saturday at around dawn.

Authorities said late Monday that beyond the 18 fatalities, they had rescued 46 survivors and 30 others were still missing -- meaning there were far more people on board than initially believed. Search operations were ongoing, using helicopters, planes and rescue divers.

The Brazilian navy said it had opened an investigation into the accident, the cause of which was unknown. Survivor Vanderleia Monteiro said the boat, the Anna Karoline III, seemed to run into trouble when another boat pulled alongside it and tried to anchor, a common practice for the ferries that travel the Amazon and its tributaries.

Someone screamed, "It's sinking!" and within seconds the boat was tipping over, she told Brazilian news site G1, after fleeing with her husband and 11-year-old son. "We escaped through the window and felt our way up the outside wall of the boat as it tipped over. It was like something out of a movie," she said.

"The current swept us downstream fast, and we saw the boat sinking in the distance. Then the other boat rescued us." The Anna Karoline III, a two-story river ferry, set out Friday afternoon from the city of Macapa, the capital of Amapa state in northeastern Brazil. It was heading for Santarem, in the neighboring state of Para, about a 36-hour trip. Rescue helicopters took about nine hours to arrive because the region is so remote.

Three of the victims were girls aged between seven and 11, the Amapa state government said in a statement. (AFP) CPS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arteta says worth risking youngsters as Arsenal make FA Cup quarters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was happy to take the risk of playing his youngsters in the FA Cup after they helped seal a 2-0 victory at Portsmouth on Monday that secured a place in the quarter-finals of the competition. Arteta made ...

Spring training roundup: Price drops Dodgers debut

David Price took the loss Monday in his Dodgers spring debut as Los Angeles fell 6-2 to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in Goodyear, Ariz. Price struck out three but surrendered two runs on three hits and two walks in 1 13 innings. He was acq...

Australia's national newswire to close

Sydney, Mar 3 AFP Australias only national newswire will close after 85 years in operation, with staff told Tuesday their jobs will come to an end in June. Australian Associated Press closure was announced at a staff meeting in the companys...

Wanted criminal arrested from Gurgaon

A most wanted criminal, who was carrying a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested along with his three accomplices from Gurgaon on Tuesday morning, police said. Jitender Maan alias Gogi was arrested along with Kuldeep Naan alias Fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020