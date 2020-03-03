Two people killed, around 40 buildings destroyed by tornado in Nashville

A tornado struck Nashville, Tennessee early on Tuesday, killing at least two people and destroying around 40 buildings, police and firefighters said.

The Metro Nashville Police reported http://bit.ly/2PHXpM2 two fatalities in the East Nashville region. The Nashville fire department said it was responding to reports of approximately 40 structures collapses around Nashville. The police department in the Mt. Juliet suburb east of Nashville reported multiple homes damaged and people injured.

Several people took to Twitter to say they were without power in the region. Some posted videos of lightning flashing across the sky. Tennessee is one of 14 U.S. states that will vote on Tuesday in the contest to choose a Democratic nominee to stand against President Donald Trump in November.

