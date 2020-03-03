Left Menu
U.S. willing to give Turkey ammunition for Syria's Idlib

  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:12 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@OCHA_Syria)

The United States is willing to provide ammunition alongside humanitarian assistance to Turkey in Syria's war-torn Idlib region, the U.S. special representative for the region James Jeffrey said on Tuesday.

"Turkey is a NATO ally. Much of the military uses American equipment. We will make sure that equipment is ready and usable," Jeffrey told reporters.

Separately the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, said at the briefing that Washington is examining Ankara's request for air defence systems.

