Left Menu
Development News Edition

Witness says no women arrested in case of 47 Nigerian men charged under homosexuality law

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 03:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 02:46 IST
Witness says no women arrested in case of 47 Nigerian men charged under homosexuality law
Representative image

No women were arrested in a 2018 police raid that led 47 Nigerian men to be charged with displays of affection with members of the same sex, a witness said on Tuesday, in a case that tests a law criminalizing homosexuality in Africa's most populous country.

In November the men pleaded not guilty to the offense which carries a 10-year jail term and resulted from legislation introduced by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014. No one has yet been convicted under the law, which targets same-sex unions with prison terms of up to 14 years, prosecution and defense lawyers in the case have told Reuters.

Police said the men were being "initiated" into a gay club at the Kelly Ann hotel in the southwestern commercial capital of Lagos in August 2018. However, the accused said they were attending a birthday party. Among the contentious points in the case are whether some women were also arrested during the raid but later released, which according to human rights campaigners would suggest that men were unfairly singled out by police.

Oke Olufunmilayo, a senior policeman called as a witness by the prosecution, told the court on Tuesday he led a team of officers in the raid around four hours after receiving a call from police headquarters that a "gay initiation" would be held at the hotel. He said around 100 men fled a hall when police arrived, many of whom climbed over a fence.

Olufunmilayo told the court women were not among those arrested. But the defense lawyer claimed women were present at the event and were arrested, only to be released later. Asked if any women were arrested in the raid, the witness said: "Not at all."

The case was adjourned until April 2. Outside the court, one of the defendants, Desmond Onuoha, claimed women were in the hall and among those arrested. "When we were brought outside, they (police) asked them to go," said the 25-year-old cook.

In all, 57 men were arrested in the raid. Arrest warrants were issued for 10 men who failed to appear in court. Some of the men told Reuters they have been stigmatized as a result of the raid and a televised news conference held by police in which they were identified the day after their arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

MP minister says BJP leaders took 8 MLAs to Haryana

BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have allegedly taken eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government, a Congress leader has alleged. The statement of Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwar...

UPDATE 1-Cycling team manager threatens hunger strike over coronavirus quarantine in UAE

A manager of a French professional cycling team, who has been in quarantine in an Abu Dhabi hotel due to coronavirus concerns, threatened to go on hunger strike on Tuesday if authorities do not allow his team to leave the United Arab Emirat...

Knicks look to make Jazz next victim

Leon Roses first day as the president of the New York Knicks ended late Monday night with his new employer earning one of its most impressive victories of the season and impacting the Western Conference playoff race in the process. The Knic...

Three more die in Seattle area from coronavirus as U.S. promises 1 mln test kits

The number of people with the new coronavirus in the United States climbed on Tuesday with Washington state reporting three more deaths, as authorities worked on preventing its spread and the central bank acted on Tuesday to protect the eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020