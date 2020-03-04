Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters People News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 10:28 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. 'Inside the Actors Studio' creator James Lipton dies at 93

James Lipton, the creator and host of the long-running U.S. television show "Inside the Actors Studio" has died at the age of 93, his wife told The Hollywood Reporter and celebrity website TMZ on Monday. Lipton, who hosted in depth interviews with hundreds of Hollywood stars for more than 20 years, died on Monday at his home in New York of bladder cancer, his wife Kedakai Turner told the two entertainment outlets. Taylor Swift ranks as best-selling global artist in 2019

Pop superstar Taylor Swift topped the list of the world's best-selling music artists in 2019, thanks to the success of her album "Lover," beating popular acts including Korean pop sensation BTS, recording industry group IFPI said on Monday. It was the second time the 30-year-old singer-songwriter had led recorded music sales globally. The first was in 2014 when she debuted her album "1989."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Corona effect: Google cancels I/O developer conference

Day after turning the Google Cloud Next 20 physical event to an online-only event, Google is canceling its annual IO developer conference which was scheduled to be held from May 12-14 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in California. The announc...

Crew member of ship moved to Cuttack hospital over suspected Coronavirus

In a bid to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, a crew member of a cargo ship was shifted to a hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday after he developed symptoms of fever and sore throat, informed Paradip Port Trust Chairman Rinkesh Roy t...

HC dismisses plea challenging compensation announced by Delhi govt for riot victims, says nothing wrong with amount.

HC dismisses plea challenging compensation announced by Delhi govt for riot victims, says nothing wrong with amount....

L&T bags significant order in Sultanate of Oman

Larsen Toubro LT on Wednesday said the water and effluent treatment business of LT Construction has bagged a significant order in Sultanate of Oman. The order is for the design and execution of a water infrastructure project to enhance the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020