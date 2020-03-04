Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin says false virus rumours 'organised from abroad'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 18:58 IST
Putin says false virus rumours 'organised from abroad'

Moscow, Mar 4 (AFP) False rumours about the new coronavirus circulating in Russia are being directed from abroad, President Vladimir Putin claimed Wednesday at a government meeting. He told ministers the country's FSB security service had reported to him that false information was being planted to create panic, while in reality the situation is not critical.

"As for these provocative fake stories, the FSB reports they're mainly organised from abroad... The aim of such fake stories is clear: to spread panic among the public." He said Russia had to fight this by releasing "timely, comprehensive and trustworthy information." "So far, thank God, nothing critical is happening in our country but people have to know about the real situation." Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova also spoke out against recent "fake posts" on social media about the new coronavirus. These posts have claimed there are "quite large numbers of sick people in Russia and that the official authorities are hiding this information," she said at the meeting.

"I want to tell you once again that this doesn't correspond to reality." The official total of confirmed cases in Russia is six so far, she reiterated. Moscow's charges come after US State Department officials told AFP in February that thousands of Russia-linked social media accounts were being used to fuel alarm over the virus.

Philip Reeker, the US acting Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia, said in February that "Russian malign actors" were "spreading disinformation about coronavirus" and posing a threat to public safety. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded by condemning his comments as a "deliberately false story". (AFP) SCY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Major Sports events hit by Coronavirus around the world

Here are the following international sports events hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus....

Textile industry captains meet Commerce Secretary, take up

Captains of the textile industry in Coimbatore and nearby regions on Wednesday met Union Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan and discussed various export-related issues. During the meeting held at nearby Tiruppur, issues like anti-dumping duty...

Coronavirus: Bollywood ups its safety game

On the set and off it too, Bollywood is taking precautions in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases with some filmmakers saying they are being careful while choosing outdoor shooting locations and others upping hygiene levels b...

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K's Budgam

An encounter broke out on Wednesday between militants and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dooniwara area, following information about the pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020