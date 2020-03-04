Italy closes schools, universities until March 15: official

Rome, Mar 4 (AFP) Italy on Wednesday closed all schools and universities until March 15 to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus

The government decision was announced moments after health officials said the death toll from COVID-19 had jumped to 107 and the number of cases had passed 3,000. (AFP) SCY

