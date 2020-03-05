Left Menu
Development News Edition

After deadly tornadoes, Tennessee rescue teams search for survivors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 02:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 02:09 IST
After deadly tornadoes, Tennessee rescue teams search for survivors

A day after a series of fierce tornadoes killed 24 people in Tennessee, rescue teams on Wednesday were searching through flattened homes and piles of debris in the north-central part of the state for possible survivors.

The statewide death toll now stands at 24, including five children and 13 adults in Putnam County, about 80 miles (130 km) east of Nashville, the state capital. An additional 22 people are reported missing in the county, where a string of twisters left a trail of destruction early on Tuesday, officials said during a morning news briefing. "We have to be concerned because there could be those folks that are still in the area. We could still have some people trapped," County Mayor Randy Porter said. "But we're hoping those people are safe and just haven't let us know that they are."

Six-member teams of volunteers and rescue personnel were conducting searches using a grid method to work through a county where houses were reduced to splitters and debris covered roadways, Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said. Local media footage showed personnel wearing yellow vests and gloves picking through rumble with their hands and despondent residents reacting to the sight of widespread devastation as they looked for personal belongings.

In Nashville, where two people were killed, a similar scene unfolded as residents searched through piles of debris as broken power lines littered streets. No one was missing in Nashville and about 90 people spent the night in shelters, Mayor John Cooper said during a morning briefing.

Governor Bill Lee said on Twitter that flags at the state capitol would be flown at half-staff until Friday. "Our hearts are with the families across TN facing devastation and heartbreak after deadly tornadoes struck our communities," he said.

About 40,000 households and businesses were without power on Wednesday, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said in an alert. The White House said President Donald Trump would visit the devastated areas on Friday.

The National Weather Service received 11 reports of tornadoes early on Tuesday. NWS teams were surveying the area on Wednesday and found that at least one tornado with winds of up to 160 miles per hour (258 kph) touched down in the area. It was not yet clear yet how many twisters actually touched down, the service said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden was on track to win at least ten states in a strong Super Tuesday showing while his main rival Bernie Sanders was on pace to pick up four, including California. With partial results in from all 14 states and ...

Golf-Masters 'proceeding as scheduled', monitoring coronavirus

The Masters will proceed as scheduled next month and precautions will be established to ensure the safety of everyone at the years first major following the coronavirus outbreak, Augusta National Golf Club said on Wednesday. People from all...

Coronavirus has spread to nearly all Iran provinces -president

Coronavirus has spread to almost all of Irans provinces but the country will get through the outbreak with a minimum number of deaths, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday. This disease is a widespread disease, he said during a Cabine...

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases

Algeria reported nine new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing to 17 the total number of people tested positive for the virus, the health ministry said.The cases include 16 from the same family in Blida province, some 30 km 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020