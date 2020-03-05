Iran says virus deaths reach 107 amid 3,513 confirmed cases

Dubai, Mar 5 (AP) Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 107 people amid 3,513 confirmed cases across the Islamic Republic

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement Thursday at a televised news conference. (AP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.