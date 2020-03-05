Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 dead, 36 injured in Karachi building collapse

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:52 IST
11 dead, 36 injured in Karachi building collapse

Eleven people were killed and 36 others injured when three multi-storey residential buildings collapsed in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Thursday, according to media reports. The building collapsed in the city's Gulbahar area and rescue operations were underway, led by the police and the Pakistan Rangers, the Dawn News reported.

Of the 11 deceased, one was suspected to be a woman, a Geo News report said. Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has ordered the 36 injured be provided with the best possible medical care.

The fallen structure's permit has come into question with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah seeking a detailed report on the building's construction. In January, Karachi city administration had asked the province's building control authority to vacate 382 'dangerous' residential buildings, The Express Tribune reported.

Officials were ascertaining whether the collapsed building was part of the list. Meanwhile, Geo News reported that while one building was completely destroyed, there was extensive damage to two other buildings in the vicinity.

According to police, one building was completely destroyed while major portions of the others were razed to the ground. Police said that a fourth building near the three collapsed buildings was also declared unsafe..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Democratic U.S. Senator Schumer expresses regret for Supreme Court comments

Chuck Schumer, the top U.S. Senate Democrat, expressed regret on Thursday for remarks he made a day earlier that two Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump would pay the price if they rule in favor of abortion restrictio...

PENPIX-Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed and his former wife Princess Haya

A British judge has ruled that Dubais ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against his former wife. His conclusions followed a series of court ...

ANALYSIS-Fragile safety net leaves U.S. economy vulnerable to coronavirus hit

The spreading coronavirus outbreak poses a double-barreled threat to U.S. workers who face not only the prospect of lost wages if they are forced to stay home during a quarantine but also a fragile safety net to fall back on during such a c...

Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters, threatened former wife- UK judge

Dubais ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against his former wife, a British judge has ruled. Judge Andrew McFarlane said he accepted as prov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020