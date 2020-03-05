11 dead, 36 injured in Karachi building collapse
Eleven people were killed and 36 others injured when three multi-storey residential buildings collapsed in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Thursday, according to media reports. The building collapsed in the city's Gulbahar area and rescue operations were underway, led by the police and the Pakistan Rangers, the Dawn News reported.
Of the 11 deceased, one was suspected to be a woman, a Geo News report said. Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has ordered the 36 injured be provided with the best possible medical care.
The fallen structure's permit has come into question with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah seeking a detailed report on the building's construction. In January, Karachi city administration had asked the province's building control authority to vacate 382 'dangerous' residential buildings, The Express Tribune reported.
Officials were ascertaining whether the collapsed building was part of the list. Meanwhile, Geo News reported that while one building was completely destroyed, there was extensive damage to two other buildings in the vicinity.
According to police, one building was completely destroyed while major portions of the others were razed to the ground. Police said that a fourth building near the three collapsed buildings was also declared unsafe..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Karachi
- Pakistan
- Dawn News
- Pakistan Rangers
- Sindh
- Geo News
- The Express Tribune
ALSO READ
UN chief appeals to fully support Pakistan to eradicate polio
Pakistan: UN chief advocates importance of interfaith harmony for peace
Cricket's coming home: Pakistan hosts star-studded T20 league
'Pakistani retired general Shahid Aziz had close ties with Al Qaeda'
Pakistan probes link between soybean dust and deaths in port city of Karachi