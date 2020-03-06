Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-FIA could not prove Ferrari's 2019 engine broke F1 rules

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 05:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 05:24 IST
Motor racing-FIA could not prove Ferrari's 2019 engine broke F1 rules

Formula One's governing body suspected Ferrari's engine was not always operating within the rules last year but lacked conclusive evidence, it said on Thursday as a threat of legal action hung over the start of the new season. The Paris-based FIA explained in a statement that it had therefore ended a technical investigation by reaching a private settlement with the Italian team to avoid lengthy litigation and an uncertain outcome.

The confidential settlement, announced last week on the last day of pre-season testing, angered non-Ferrari powered teams who issued a joint statement on Wednesday demanding clarity and threatening legal action. The season starts in Melbourne next week.

The BBC reported that the seven teams had responded to the FIA's latest statement with another joint letter, this time confidential, demanding answers by a given deadline to a series of questions. It said the concerns included why the FIA felt unable to prove doubts about the engine's legality and whether last year's championship finishing order should be called into question.

The FIA said earlier that "the extensive and thorough investigations undertaken during the 2019 season raised suspicions that the Scuderia Ferrari PU (power unit) could be considered as not operating within the limits of the FIA regulations at all times. "The Scuderia Ferrari firmly opposed the suspicions and reiterated that its PU always operated in compliance with the regulations," it added.

"The FIA was not fully satisfied but decided that further action would not necessarily result in a conclusive case due to the complexity of the matter and the material impossibility to provide the unequivocal evidence of a breach." It said the confidentiality of the settlement agreement was provided for under the sport's judicial and disciplinary rules.

Article 4 (VI) states that "the prosecuting body and all persons taking part in the inquiry are bound by an obligation of confidentiality vis‐à‐vis persons or organisations not concerned with the inquiry". The settlement itself was covered by article 4 (II) of the same regulations.

NEGATIVE CONSEQUENCES The FIA said it had wanted "to avoid the negative consequences that a long litigation would entail especially in light of the uncertainty of the outcome of such litigations and in the best interest of the championship and of its stakeholders".

The settlement with Ferrari was "effective and dissuasive", it added. "This type of agreement is a legal tool recognised as an essential component of any disciplinary system and is used by many public authorities and other sport federations in the handling of disputes."

Seven teams, including champions Mercedes, on Wednesday called for greater transparency. The FIA's original statement contained little information. "After months of investigations that were undertaken by the FIA only following queries raised by other teams, we strongly object to the FIA reaching a confidential settlement agreement with Ferrari to conclude this matter," they said.

Ferrari's engine was the subject of much speculation last year, with rivals suspecting the team were circumventing fuel flow sensors to gain performance. The Italian team, overall runners-up last year with three race wins, had started the season as early favourites after impressive times in testing.

The performance appeared to tail off, however, after the FIA issued several technical directives concerning fuel flow sensors later in the year. They have also been slower than Mercedes on the 2020 testing timesheets. Ferrari declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock sell-off rolls to Asia, bonds rally on virus risk

Asian shares fell on Friday following another Wall Street rout as disruptions to global business from the coronavirus beyond China worsened, stoking fears of a prolonged world economic slowdown.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ou...

Trump says U.S. economy could take hit from coronavirus

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the U.S. economy might take a hit from the coronavirus outbreak but he predicted the challenge would eventually pass and defended his handling of the crisis.Trump appeared at his first town hall meeti...

Playoff implications galore as Flames host Coyotes

With major playoff implications on the line, the Arizona Coyotes visit the Calgary Flames on Friday in the fourth matchup of the season between the two Pacific Division rivals. The Flames sit in third place in the Pacific and are three poin...

Beijing reports 4 new cases of coronavirus on March 5 imported from Italy

Beijing reported four new cases of coronavirus on March 5, all imported from Italy, the citys municipal health commission said in a statement on Friday.The city now has a total of 422 cases. Coronavirus cases are now rising across the globe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020