Turkey attacks Syrian military after two Turkish troops killed - Anadolu
Turkey killed 21 members of the Syrian government armed forces and destroyed two artillery pieces and two missile launchers after two Turkish soldiers were killed earlier, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday, citing the Turkish Defence Ministry. On Thursday, two soldiers were killed and three others were wounded after Syrian government forces opened fire in the northwestern Syrian town of Idlib, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.
A ceasefire deal between agreed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan came into effect at midnight in Idlib.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Syrian
- Vladimir Putin
- Anadolu
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- Idlib
- Russian
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Turkey says Syrian air strikes kill two troops near Idlib
UPDATE 3-Flare-up in fighting in northwest Syria pulls in Russian, Turkish and Syrian forces
Turkey says Syrian govt air strikes kill two Turkish soldiers near Idlib
Russia accuses Turkey of shelling to help militants fighting Syrian army - agencies
UPDATE 1-Russia accuses Turkey of shelling Syrian army to help militants