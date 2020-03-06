Turkey attacks Syrian military after two Turkish troops killed - Anadolu

Turkey killed 21 members of the Syrian government armed forces and destroyed two artillery pieces and two missile launchers after two Turkish soldiers were killed earlier, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday, citing the Turkish Defence Ministry. On Thursday, two soldiers were killed and three others were wounded after Syrian government forces opened fire in the northwestern Syrian town of Idlib, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

A ceasefire deal between agreed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan came into effect at midnight in Idlib.

