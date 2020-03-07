Heavy rains claim 17 lives in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 17 people have been killed and 30 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the last four days, officials said on Saturday. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officials said 47 houses have been partially damaged while two were totally destroyed in the recent rains and thunderstorms.

Casualties were reported in Swat, Mardan and Charsadda districts of KPK, mostly in roof-collapse incidents. Following special directives of KPK Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, relief materials were distributed among the affected, The Dawn News reported.

The PDMA is working closely with the provincial administration for relief operations, the report said. Heavy rains and thunderstorms have battered KPK since Wednesday, triggering flash floods and landslides...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.